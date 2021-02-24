Reading Festival set to go ahead this summer

The Reading and Leeds Festival - one of the UK's biggest music festivals - is set to go ahead in 2021.

Organisers took to social media to break the news.

It comes in spite of uncertainty as to whether coronavirus restrictions would be lifted in time for the event.

It is to be staged on the August bank holiday weekend - between August 27 and 29 - at Little John's Farm in Richfield Avenue, Reading.

This year's festival will for the first time feature a second main stage.

This is to allow for two headliners on each day.

The main acts have been announced as Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone and Queens of the Stone Age.