New grant to help West Berkshire groups go from 'Surviving to Thriving' during pandemic

Greenham Trust and West Berkshire Council combine to help mitigate impact on mental health

John Herring

John Herring

A £200,000 fund has been set up to help voluntary and community organisations improve mental health and wellbeing among people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

West Berkshire Council and Greenham Trust have each pledged £100,000 to the ‘Surviving to Thriving’ fund.

The initiative is designed to enable not-for-profit organisations to carry out projects that can help mitigate the impacts that Covid-19 has had on mental health and wellbeing in the district.

It also means that smaller organisations will have the opportunity to apply for funds to carry out their activities (possibly online), one-off purchases or new initiatives.

Grants of £500 to £30,000 will be awarded for successful applications.

West Berkshire Council leader Lynne Doherty (Con, Speen) said: “The pandemic has clearly had a detrimental impact on the mental health and wellbeing of many residents in West Berkshire.

“But we have also seen an incredible spirit of togetherness and communities supporting and caring for each other when people have needed it the most.

“We are excited to partner with Greenham Trust on launching Surviving to Thriving.

“With the health of our population being a key aspect of our recovery strategy, this fund will provide the opportunity to help charitable organisations offer increased local support to those struggling at this time.”

Requests for grants made via The Good Exchange, Greenham Trust’s online funding and fundraising platform will be reviewed weekly and organisations are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “The pandemic and resulting lockdowns and restrictions have changed our lives beyond recognition, bringing enormous pressures on our society.

“This is affecting people in a wide range of ways, not least their mental health and wellbeing.

“I am delighted that Greenham Trust is working with West Berkshire Council on this joint £200,000 fund to provide vital support to voluntary, charitable and community groups across the district.

“The funds will support vulnerable people of all ages with their mental health and wellbeing.

“As we look cautiously but optimistically forward to the months ahead, I am confident this initiative will help the recovery process.”

A panel will review and approve submissions periodically throughout the application period.

More details about the fund can be viewed at https://info.westberks.gov.uk/survivingtothriving 

The application process begins on The Good Exchange page Start Your Registration.

The deadline for applications is September 30.

