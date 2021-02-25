‘Keep Newbury town centre traffic-free until midnight’

TRAFFIC in Newbury town centre could be banned until midnight as part of a suggestion to allow pubs and restaurants to run outdoor table service safely.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from no sooner than April 12, hospitality venues will be allowed to reopen for outdoor drinking and dining, and from no sooner than May 17 would be able to reopen for indoor drinking and dining.

That leaves an initial five-week period when only outdoor service can be provided, and the Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) is considering calling for parts of the town centre – including Northbrook Street, Mansion House Street, the Market Square and the north section of Bartholomew Street – to be pedestrianised until midnight to allow as many venues as possible to be able to operate during this period.

Currently, traffic is allowed in these areas between 5pm and 10am.

The proposed change, the BID says, will still allow access for deliveries from midnight until 10am each day and will give a window of opportunity in the morning for shoppers and other members of the public to drive through town.

It will also, the BID adds, create a safe and welcoming space for visitors, residents and employees to eat, drink and relax without the noise and safety risks from traffic.

The BID has a meeting with West Berkshire Council (WBC) today (Thursday) to discuss the proposals.

An email sent out by Newbury BID operations manager Alison Drummond said: “We’re keen to work with West Berkshire Council to explore various options to support the safe reopening of the hospitality sector, a sector that along with retail and leisure has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

“We are considering requesting that the current pedestrianisation is extended until midnight each day.

“Our proposal to WBC would be to consider this for an initial five-week period (from April 12) as a pilot test run and, if it was successful, it could potentially be considered to continue on a further temporary basis over the summer.”