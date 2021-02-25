Armed police called to fear for welfare incident in East Garston

A man was taken to hospital following a fear for welfare incident in East Garston yesterday (Wednesday).

Armed police were called but Thames Valley Police has said there is no risk to the local community.

An air ambulance was also sent to the village.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "We were called to a fear for welfare incident just before 4.30pm yesterday to an address in East Garston.

"A 20-year-old man was located inside a property and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"There is no risk to the local community."