West Berkshire gin company hopeful for post-pandemic boom

Hawkridge – based in Compton – manufactured hand sanitiser over lockdown

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

Phil Howarth, Hawkridge's managing director.

Hawkridge Distillers, a gin firm based in the village of Compton, has found renewed enthusiasm for its gin, following a detour into the hand sanitiser business.

During the first lockdown, the company began producing its own brand of hand sanitisers.

These were distributed among frontline services, as well as to a range of high-profile clients, charities and local organisations.

Now, it is returning to its roots in gin, and is engaging the wider West Berkshire community in the hope of a post-lockdown boom.

The Newbury Weekly News caught up with managing director Phil Howarth to discuss the firm's future plans.

