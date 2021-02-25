West Berkshire gin company hopeful for post-pandemic boom

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of February 25
Thu, 25 Feb 2021
Phil Howarth, Hawkridge's managing director.
Hawkridge Distillers, a gin firm based in the village of Compton, has found renewed enthusiasm for its gin, following a detour into the hand sanitiser business.
During the first lockdown, the company began producing its own brand of hand sanitisers.
These were distributed among frontline services, as well as to a range of high-profile clients, charities and local organisations.
Now, it is returning to its roots in gin, and is engaging the wider West Berkshire community in the hope of a post-lockdown boom.
The Newbury Weekly News caught up with managing director Phil Howarth to discuss the firm's future plans.
