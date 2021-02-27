West Berkshire girl's fundraiser for Welford and Wickham Primary School

A Boxford girl has walked 50km to raise money for her school and has already beaten her initial fundraising target.

Lara Wilson, aged nine, pledged to walk 50k in the countryside around her home during half-term.

And by Monday, she had already smashed her fundraising target of £150, raising more than £1,000.

Lara's father Steve Wilson said: "We're immensely proud of her, because when she started with this it was just an idea.

"She didn't want another week during the half-term to just be the same as home-schooling, where she's at home all the time.

"She was looking for something to challenge herself.

"We came up with this idea of doing some walking during the week.

"It then spiralled into 'well, why don't we set a challenging target?

"'We might never get there, but it's something to think about.'

"And then, on top of that, we said, 'well, why don't we try and raise a little bit of money for something you believe in and want to support?'

"She wanted it to be something local, something that she can relate to.

"What she ended up on was her school.

"We steered her a bit with the 'what should it be, how we should do it', but it all, ultimately, came from Lara.

"And I think that's the really key thing, because then it's personal to her.

"We did a couple of big walks to try to take some chunks out of the number, and she started to realise that then there was only so much per day that was entirely achievable.

"On Saturday, she completed her 50k."

Mr Wilson also praised the response of the village to Lara's initiative.

"We're just amazed at the level of support from friends, family and the local community.

"Originally, the target was only £150, but actually, now, it's gone soaring over £1,000, which is quite incredible.

"I don't think any of us thought that would ever happen – certainly, Lara didn't!"

The money will be donated to Lara's school, Welford and Wickham Primary, to help buy essential equipment.

You can still donate to Lara's cause via her fundraising page.