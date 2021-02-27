Thatcham and Newbury driving instructors up for national Intelligent Instructor Awards

THREE driving instructors from Thatcham and one from Newbury are gearing up for an awards ceremony to find the UK’s best.

Martin Caswell of Acclaim Motor School, Clare Denton of Dreams Driving, Sue Smith of Jigsaw Driving School and Peter Skelton Driving School, have been shortlisted in the top 100 instructors in the UK, out of more than 40,000 instructors.

The four have been shortlisted to the top 16 for the South East region in the Intelligent Instructor Awards 2021.

The awards recognise excellence within the driver training industry, rewarding key industry suppliers, both regional and national driving schools, as well as individual driving instructors across the country.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards will take place virtually and are sponsored by Kwik Fit and Michelin.

Mr Caswell said: “Even after teaching for just over 46 years, I feel quite humbled and honoured, particularly as the nominations come directly from our own pupils.

“To have four of us in the local Thatcham and Newbury area is a great honour indeed. Although we are competitors, we are all very friendly with each other and I am personally always ready to help or advise my fellow instructors.”

Mr Caswell’s book Learn To Drive... an Easier Way has also been shortlisted under the Product of the Year category.

Mr Caswell said: “My book is not only being bought by learner drivers and their parents, but many instructors are buying it as a teaching tool as it simplifies driving and manoeuvre tasks.”

Miss Denton said: “After only three years in this industry and loving every minute, to get this nomination is overwhelming. I feel honoured and grateful for all the support I have received.

“To be in the top 100 of the UK alongside three well-established and fantastic ADIs in our local area for the South East nominations is amazing.”

Mr Skelton said: “I am so thrilled to have made it to the top 100 shortlist and to have been nominated for such a prestigious award.

“For me, it not only reflects the high standards that I set for myself and my driving school, but also the high standards that are set in Newbury and Thatcham.

“Here’s hoping that the winner of Best Instructor of The Year will be one of the Newbury instructors.”

Driving instructors have only been able to work around seven months during the lockdown and are currently allowed to teach critical workers who already have a Practical Driving Test booked.

Mr Caswell added: “It has been very frustrating for our pupils as many had driving tests booked, then had them rescheduled, only to have them cancelled again in the following lockdown.

“Not only can they not receive driving lessons from us, but some will have had their Theory Test Certificate expire, as they are only valid for two years.

“Many others will have 17th birthdays throughout the year and are desperate to get their driving lessons started.”

Miss Denton said: “The lockdown we have faced has been hard, but also rewarding after long waits for tests and getting the results they deserve.

“The key is keeping a good working relationship with students and keeping them all looking forward to their dream in the near future.”

The winners will be announced on March 7.