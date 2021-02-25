Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police stop group of 5 in Newbury for breaching coronavirus restrictions

Group 'were out socialising without reasonable excuse'

police

Five people were stopped by police for breaching coronavirus restrictions in Newbury last night. 

Thames Valley Police said that five people from two households were socialising in a car park on London Road last night (Wednesday).

Officers said that the group "were out socialising without reasonable excuse".

Police said that four of the group were reported and will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.

"Please stay home and help reduce the transmission of Covid-19," officers added. 

People aged 18 or over can be fined £200 for the first offence, lowered to £100 if paid within 14 days for breaching restrictions. 

A fine of £400 is issued for the second offence, then doubling for each further offence up to a maximum of £6,400

