Reading Magistrates' Court: Man accused of imprisoning Thatcham victim

A MAN has been accused of keeping a woman prisoner and subjecting her to repeated assaults.

Her alleged attacker appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 25, where he denied all the charges against him.

In the dock was 23-year-old Kylan Lewis.

Mr Lewis is charged with assaulting Jordain Ross by beating her.

Furthermore he is accused of false imprisonment.

Specifically, the charge states that he assaulted, unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned and detained Jordain Ross against her will.

Finally, Mr Lewis is accused of breaching a non molestation order by using violence and contacting Ms Ross which he was prohibited from doing by the order which was made by the Reading Family Court on February 3 last year.

All the above offences were said to have happened in Thatcham between July 9 and July 12 last year.

Mr Lewis, who used to live in Thatcham and who gave his current address as Yarmouth Crescent, Tottenham, North London, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny all three charges.

The court clerk reminded magistrates that the false imprisonment charge was indictable only, which means it can only be tried by a judge and jury sitting at a crown court.

Magistrates therefore sent all three matters to the higher court.

Helen Gambrill, prosecuting, asked for Mr Lewis to meanwhile be released on conditional bail until a date can be fixed for a preliminary hearing at Reading Crown Court.

However, Adonis Daniel, defending, successfully argued that his client should be released on unconditional bail.