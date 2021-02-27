Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man sentenced for public indecency

A MAN has admitted committing an indecent act in public.

Horrified witnesses shouted at the man and later pointed out that the area was regularly frequented by schoolchildren.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 17, was Robert John Holmes of Horne Road, Thatcham.

Maddy Charlesworth, prosecuting, said it was 9.15am when people who lived nearby saw the 66-year-old standing, naked, in his bedroom window, committing a sex act.

She said one witness “shouted for him to stop, and he closed the curtains”.

One woman told the court in a victim impact statement that she was concerned for her children and grandchildren living nearby.

Mr Charlesworth said: “She added that she was concerned that perhaps he was a paedophile.

“It’s a busy road where lots of children walk past and they could have seen that incident.”

Mr Holmes was arrested and accepted that he was obviously the person complained about as he had been alone in the house at the time.

But he denied any indecency, insisting instead that he had simply been keeping an eye out because of rampant drug dealing in the area.

But at Wednesday’s hearing he admitted outraging public decency on July 8 last year.

A charge of indecent exposure on the same occasion was withdrawn.

Mr Holmes, a builder and hod carrier, also has previous convictions, including one for an offence of drink-driving, the court heard.

Tom Brymer, defending, said his client had now accepted his culpability, but had initially lied to police because he had been “in a state of sheer panic”.

He added: “Mr Holmes is absolutely mortified that anyone saw his behaviour. He doesn’t want anyone to feel anxious.”

Mr Brymer pointed out that none of his client’s prior convictions was for a sexual offence and went on: “He feels alone and isolated.

“He’s had a tough few years.

“Two or three years ago he found his wife was having an affair with his brother.

“He lost the relationship with his wife and also with his brother.

“His daughter then had to choose one side or another and unfortunately he now has no contact with her, either.

“He is extremely lonely.

“I submit this offence was a one-off.”

After retiring to confer, magistrates fined Mr Holmes £120.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £34.