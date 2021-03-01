Last ditch bid to thwart Newbury town centre Cashino gambling parlour fails

A LAST-ditch legal challenge to a proposed town centre bingo and slot machine business has failed.

More than 200 residents had objected to the plans to site the Cashino outlet at the former William Hill bookmakers in Market Place, Newbury, citing crime fears.

But last November, West Berkshire Council’s licensing sub committee agreed to it, noting that Thames Valley Police had offered no objection.

One of the opponents, 70-year-old Alfie Grant, decided to appeal the decision at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

His case was that the committee that granted the application had been misled.

Cashino Gaming had told councillors that its other premises across the country were “not on the police radar”.

However, the Newbury Weekly News subsequently highlighted a string of robberies involving firearms, cleavers and other weapons at Cashino Gaming premises across the UK.

Mr Grant had sought to argue that “premises of this kind in this historic Market Place, particularly open 24 hours, will be a source of noise, crime and disorder; it is likely to be a gathering place for the homeless and vulnerable people and will result in customers and others gathering in the area in the day and through the night and causing anti-social activity and disorder”.

Following the NWN report of violent incidents occurring on or near other Cashino premises, ward councillor Martha Vickers (Lib Dem, Newbury Central) said she was concerned that the sub committee had apparently been unaware of the information when coming to their respective decisions.

She said at the time that she had planned to submit a question about this to the next full meeting of West Berkshire Council.

But she added: “I’ve been told that I can’t ask my question at [full district council] as questions on planning and licensing decisions are not allowed.”

Those who opposed granting the licence were also told that their only means of redress was through the courts.

But at the court appeal on Friday, the barrister representing the company, Philip Kolvin QC, told magistrates that Mr Grant’s appeal had no basis in law.

Whether or not there had been crime at other Cashino outlets was not relevant, he said, and warned: “There is simply no legal relevance.

“The appeal is bound to fail.

“I’m trying to say, as delicately as I can, that this will be an expensive way of trying to make a point.”

He warned that, should the appeal proceed and then fail, Mr Grant would be liable to pay costs “in the tens of thousands of pounds”.

Should Mr Grant immediately withdraw the appeal, he said his employers would waive any costs incurred so far.

Mr Grant expressed frustration at the system but agreed to drop his appeal, which was formally dismissed by the court.