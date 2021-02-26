M4 eastbound between Swindon and Hungerford closed due to crash

THE M4 eastbound between junction 15 for Plough Hill and junction 14 for Hungerford is currently closed due to a ‘serious collision’ involving multiple vehicles.

Emergency services from Wiltshire Police, Fire and Rescue, South West Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance are on the scene.

All three lanes are currently closed, as well as the slip road on to the eastbound carriageway at junction 15.

A tweet from Highways England said: "We are in the process of turning vehicles around and getting them back to the previous junction.

"Please stay in your vehicles and await further instructions from our Traffic Officers. Thank you for your patience."

A diversion route is in place and motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.

The crash was first reported at around 9pm.

The following diversion is available:

• Exit at J15 and take the first exit from the roundabout to head north on the A419

• At the next junction (Commonhead) exit and at the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the B4192

• Remain on the B4192 through Aldbourne, Whittonditch, Knighton, Chilton Foliat and in to Hungerford

• Turn left on to the A4 and proceed through Hungerford to the roundabout with the A338

• Take the first exit and head north on the A338

• At J14 of the M4 take the third exit to re-join the M4 eastbound.