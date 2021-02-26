M4 eastbound between Swindon and Hungerford reopens after earlier crash

THE M4 eastbound between junction 15 for Plough Hill and junction 14 for Hungerford was closed on Friday night due to a ‘serious collision’ involving multiple vehicles.

Emergency services from Wiltshire Police, Fire and Rescue, South West Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The crash was first reported at around 9pm.

The carriageway was reopened at around 2.30am.

**Update**

The road has now been opened after the earlier incident. https://t.co/Cnti7NbWvg — Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) February 27, 2021