M4 eastbound between Swindon and Hungerford reopens after earlier crash

Police invite Covid rulebreaker to collect forgotten bag
Fri, 26 Feb 2021
THE M4 eastbound between junction 15 for Plough Hill and junction 14 for Hungerford was closed on Friday night due to a ‘serious collision’ involving multiple vehicles.
Emergency services from Wiltshire Police, Fire and Rescue, South West Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended the scene.
The crash was first reported at around 9pm.
The carriageway was reopened at around 2.30am.
**Update**— Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) February 27, 2021
The road has now been opened after the earlier incident. https://t.co/Cnti7NbWvg
**Update**— Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) February 26, 2021
We are in the process of turning vehicles around and getting them back to the previous junction. Please stay in your vehicles and await further instructions from our Traffic Officers. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/Cnti7NbWvg
