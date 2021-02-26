Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

M4 eastbound between Swindon and Hungerford reopens after earlier crash

Crash occurred at around 9pm

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

M4 eastbound between Swindon and Hungerford closed due to crash

THE M4 eastbound between junction 15 for Plough Hill and junction 14 for Hungerford was closed on Friday night due to a ‘serious collision’ involving multiple vehicles.

Emergency services from Wiltshire Police, Fire and Rescue, South West Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The crash was first reported at around 9pm.

The carriageway was reopened at around 2.30am. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Jail for driver who caused West Berkshire police 'catastrophic injuries'

Man jailed for seriously injuring two police officers

West Berkshire distillery's gin named best in England

West Berkshire distillery's gin named best in England

Police stop group for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Police stop group for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Police appeal to residents to check outbuildings, sheds and gardens as search for missing man continues

Residents asked to check outbuildings, sheds and gardens as search for missing man continues

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33