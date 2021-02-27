Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man taken to hospital after M4 crash

Eastbound carriageway was closed for several hours

M4

A man was injured in a crash on the M4 last night. 

The eastbound carriageway between junction 15 for Swindon and 14 for Hungerford was closed for several hours after a serious collision between a van and a car at around 8.30pm.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His injuries aren't thought to be life threatening. 

A statement from Wiltshire Police said: "At approximately 8.30pm yesterday (Friday) we were called to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a van and a car on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 near junction 15.

"A male casualty was treated at the scene before being transported to Great Western Hospital in Swindon.

"His injuries are not thought to be life threatening."

