Newbury police invite Covid rulebreaker to collect forgotten bag

Thames Valley Police has called on a ‘drunk’ woman who ran from officers to come and collect her belongings – and pick up her £200 fine for breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The incident took place at Henwick during the night.

The force posted on Facebook: “A message for the drunk female who ran from officers at Henwick tonight leaving behind her handbag and front door keys.

“If you would like to come to Newbury Police Station to collect your handbag along with your £200 FPN for breaching COVID rules that would be great.”

Current coronavirus lockdown rules limit the situations a person can leave their home to a few exceptional circumstances.

Government guidance states: “You must not leave, or be outside of your home except where necessary.

“You may leave the home to:

- Shop for basic necessities, for you or a vulnerable person;

- Go to work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, if you cannot reasonably do so from home;

- Exercise with your household (or support bubble) or one other person (in which case you should stay 2m apart);

- Meet your support bubble or childcare bubble where necessary, but only if you are legally permitted to form one;

- Seek medical assistance or avoid injury, illness or risk of harm (including domestic abuse);

- Attend education or childcare - for those eligible.”