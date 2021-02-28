Model North Hampshire citizen Malcolm scoops award for charity work in aid of armed forces

A NORTH Hampshire man who founded a charity to help armed service veterans with their rehabilitation through crafts and model building has been recognised with a Points of Light award.

Malcolm Childs, who lives in Bishops Green, set up Models for Heroes in 2017 after reading about an American charity sending kits overseas and to veteran assistance hospitals across the US.

Mr Childs, a keen modeller, realised that model building could be particularly beneficial for veterans in the UK and serve as part of occupational therapy, complementing clinical treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression and also brain and spinal injuries, by helping to create a calming state for participants through an activity which encourages focus, patience, coping mechanisms and delicate motor skills.

He also realised that the charity could enable veterans to come together to socialise and bond over a common activity.

While the pandemic has prevented the charity from carrying out many of its regular gatherings and face-to-face sessions, Mr Childs has established an online community, supported by the charity’s base of more than 140 volunteers, who continue to host model-making sessions and keep veterans connected.

Mr Childs has now been honoured with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding individual volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

Reacting to the award, Mr Childs said: “I am thrilled and very grateful to have been selected as a Point of Light recipient.

“It is truly a privilege to be able to use model making to provide a meaningful activity to support the wellbeing of veterans and emergency services personnel around the UK.

“Our beneficiaries engage in an activity typically associated with positive childhood memories.

“Model building encourages focus, patience, development of coping mechanisms and delicate motor skills.

“It is a social hobby, which pre-Covid involved group activities and visits to model shows.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Models for Heroes moved quickly to ensure we could also offer individual support, and to build online communities.

“I would like to acknowledge the vital role of Models for Heroes’ fantastic 140 plus volunteers, themselves skilled model makers, who generously give their time to support others, the majority of whom are themselves veterans of the armed forces.

“I dedicate this award to the beneficiaries I have the pleasure to meet and build models with, and who inspire me in their steps towards recovery from their injuries.”

In a personal letter to Mr Childs, Mr Johnson said: “I was delighted to hear how you are using your love of modelling to support some of the most special people in our country, namely the veterans who have served our nation.

“Through your model making groups, you offer a sense of belonging and community.

“Models for Heroes is a fantastic initiative and a wonderful way of giving back to those who have given so much to their country.”

Kit Malthouse, Mr Childs’ local MP for North West Hampshire, said: “I’m very proud Malcolm Childs lives in North West Hampshire, and his work in setting up Models for Heroes is truly inspirational.

“Thank you Malcolm for all that you’re doing to improve people’s lives.”

To find out more about Models for Heroes, or to register your interest in joining the Hampshire group visit www.modelsforheroes.org.uk/