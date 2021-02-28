Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of February 28

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886637

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,083 - an increase of nine in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to February 23 is 71.3, with 113 cases in the seven days to February 23.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 20,089,551 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of February 27, with 796,132 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,176,554, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 6,035.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 122,849.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 144.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 135,613 as of Friday, February 12.

