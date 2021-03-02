Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: jail threat to Newbury man over car crimes

Pre-sentence reports prepared on 'all options' basis

A MAN is facing a potential jail sentence for a series of car crimes.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 17, was Lee Alan Abery.

The 34-year-old, of Skyllings in Newbury, admitted taking a black Ford Ka without the owner’s permission.

That offence was committed in Newbury.

He further admitted driving it while uninsured and driving it without a valid licence, both on London Road in Newbury.

All three offences were committed on July 12 last year.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Mr Abel was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

