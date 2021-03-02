Reading Magistrates' Court: jail threat to Newbury man over car crimes

Consultation on cycling and walking schemes
Tue, 02 Mar 2021
A MAN is facing a potential jail sentence for a series of car crimes.
In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 17, was Lee Alan Abery.
The 34-year-old, of Skyllings in Newbury, admitted taking a black Ford Ka without the owner’s permission.
That offence was committed in Newbury.
He further admitted driving it while uninsured and driving it without a valid licence, both on London Road in Newbury.
All three offences were committed on July 12 last year.
Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.
Mr Abel was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.
