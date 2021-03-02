New bid for breakfast kiosk at Great Shefford village pub

A FRESH bid for a breakfast kiosk at a village pub has been launched.

Last July, planners refused permission for a similar project at The Great Shefford.

Licensee Josh Khan had warned that the future viability of the popular village pub and restaurant was at stake.

Public opinion appeared evenly split, for and against.

Most of those who objected cited traffic concerns.

However, a planning officer’s report stated: “The identified issues with speeding are unrelated to the proposed kiosk and would take place whether or not the kiosk was there.”

Instead, the report concluded: “The proposals are for an extension to the existing public house and a free-standing kiosk, both of which would have the appearance of temporary, box-like sheds, which fail to reflect the traditional form and materials of this listed building.

“They would appear as incongruous features in an otherwise traditional setting within the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).”

The latest bid seeks to circumvent those issues.

A letter to planners sent on Mr Khan’s behalf states: “The application is to establish whether the erection of a free-standing kiosk within the existing public house for use as a servery to serve breakfasts between 6am and noon, is permitted development and thus lawful, in accordance with Section 192 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended).

“As the kiosk consists of free-standing, self-supporting metal frame, which has been slid into place within the existing garage/ store, it is not considered to be development.

“The use is also considered to be ancillary to that of the public house with expanded food provision.”

It adds: “The applicant considers that the free-standing kiosk for use as a servery will enable safe access for customers without needing to enter into the main building.

“The new structure will slide into place on the metal base and not touch or be physically attached to the structure of the Grade II-listed building.”

The letter concludes: “The proposal is not considered to involve development of the land... it is therefore requested that a Lawful Development Certificate is issued, confirming that the proposed development and use is lawful as set out in section 192 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.”

The application can be viewed in full by visiting the planning section of West Berkshire Council’s website and using the reference 21/00383/CERTP.