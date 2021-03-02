Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Consultation on West Berkshire cycling and walking schemes

Active Travel proposals put forward for Newbury, Thatcham and Theale

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

VIEWS are being sought on changes to roads and cycleways in West Berkshire as the district council looks to promote different ways of travel.

West Berkshire Council has launched draft proposals to promote active travel, ways to encourage the public to safely walk or cycle, across the district.

The draft proposals include a Western Avenue Cycleways project, which has identified the A4 Western Avenue in Speen as a high-priority corridor for cycling and walking routes.

The plan proposes reducing the width of the carriageway to provide space for a segregated cycle track, widening crossing islands, removing the staggered crossing island and upgrading signals between Battle Close junction and Western Avenue/ Oxford Road roundabout.

The Crown Mead Cycleways project is proposing to introduce new cycle ways along the A4 in Thatcham and changes to the crossing.

West Berks Active Streets features smaller schemes to help improve facilities and increase walking and cycling opportunities in West Berkshire.

Proposals include closing Lawrence’s Lane, Thatcham, and Deadman’s Lane, Theale, and a mandatory cycle lane on the west side of Andover Road between Wendan Road and the Andover Road roundabout.

Residents can submit their own walking and cycling proposals, or comment on a location which falls outside of the currently identified schemes.

A pilot School Zone/School Street Scheme is designed for Calcot to make the streets around the infant and junior schools safer and suitable for more walking and cycling, as well as improve the air quality.

Curtis Road would be made a school street with temporary restrictions at school drop-off and pick-up times.

 With the exception of the council’s Local Cycling & Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP), the implementation of the Active Travel proposals will be funded through a £495,000 award from the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund, following a council bid.

The consultations can be viewed and commented on, using an interactive platform, at https://westberksatschemes.commonplace.is/  

