Mortimer firefighters are called to six blazes at Wokefield Common

Fire crews deal with six blazes at common overnight
Tue, 02 Mar 2021
IT was a busy night for firefighters after dealing with six blazes in woods.
The crews from Mortimer station were called to six separate fires at Wokefield Common last night.
They sent both a fire truck and the station's 4x4 Land Rover to the incidents.
Last night, our truck and our 4x4 Land Rover had to deal with 6 separate fires in the woods at Wokefield common. pic.twitter.com/rhiQFyJHPq— Mortimer Fire Station (@MortimerStn) March 2, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News