Mortimer firefighters are called to six blazes at Wokefield Common

4x4 vehicle is used to help tackle incidents in woods

Fire crews deal with six blazes at common overnight

IT was a busy night for firefighters after dealing with six blazes in woods.

The crews from Mortimer station were called to six separate fires at Wokefield Common last night.

They sent both a fire truck and the station's 4x4 Land Rover to the incidents.

