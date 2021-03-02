WEST Berkshire is the fourth healthiest place in England, according to the first official national health index.

The findings emerged from England’s first composite health index, which assesses the nation’s health on a variety of factors, the Sunday Times reports.

West Berkshire has been given a rating of 106.1 – the fourth highest behind Windsor and Maidenhead (106.5), Richmond upon Thames (107.7) and Wokingham (110.1) – and was rated second in the country for happiness behind Brent in northwest London.

Hampshire was rated the 10th healthiest overall with a rating of 104.6.

The index analyses health under three main categories: “healthy people”, measuring health outcomes; “healthy lives”, measuring health-related behaviour; and “healthy places”, which takes into account factors like air pollution, traffic noise, access to public green space and proximity to sports and leisure facilities.

It factors in prevalence of cancer, heart disease and dementia, but the index also considers health factors such as affordability of housing, volume of transport, neighbourhood noise, children’s education and young people’s employment and training.

West Berkshire scored highly in the smoking (124), alcohol misuse (119), and life satisfaction (115) categories, but less well in cancer (87), depression (90) and air pollution (97).

The index was published by the Office for National Statistics and financial services company Lane Clark & Peacock (LCP).

The findings revealed a stark North-South divide, with nine of the 10 healthiest places south of Northamptonshire and all 10 of the unhealthiest places north of Nottingham.

Blackpool was rated the unhealthiest place in England, with a rating of 86.4.