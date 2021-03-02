Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 2
Tue, 02 Mar 2021
The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,095 - an increase of four in the past 24 hours.
West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to February 25 is 64.4, with 102 cases in the seven days to February 25.
The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.
The Government dashboard says that 20,478,619 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 1, with 844,098 having a second dose up to this date.
There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust.
The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,188,400, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 6,391.
Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 123,296.
The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 343.
The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 140,062 as of Friday, February 19.
