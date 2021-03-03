Rail bridge must form part of 2,500-home Thatcham plan, town councillors sa

A NEW town on the edge of Thatcham cannot be supported unless a bridge is built over the railway and river, town councillors have said.

West Berkshire Council has put forward proposals for up to 2,500 properties in north east Thatcham in its Local Plan Review.

Masterplanning documents said there was no need for a bridge in the scheme because it would divert resources and developers’ contributions away from other infrastructure and community objectives.

Liberal Democrat-controlled Thatcham Town Council said there was a “failure to account for the implications of the rail-crossing”.

The crossing can be shut for up to 40 minutes an hour, which the town council said “substantially limited traffic movements and created serious congestion”, resulting in queues approaching 1km in length.

The town council said: “The lack of a proper north/south route for Thatcham means that the prospect of a bridge has to be considered to replace the crossing.

“It would open up employment centres in Basingstoke without having to divert commuters through the A4, and it would also make the retail park more accessible for residents.

“It would also enable a more holistic approach to transportation, increasing access and use of the electric trains reducing reliance on personal vehicles.

“This is a view shared with the overwhelming majority of our residents.

“We do not believe the assertions made to justify the dismissal of a bridge are credible.

“In our view a new town of 2,500 properties cannot be supported without resolving this issue.”

The assessment of not needing a bridge appears in masterplanning documents by David Lock Associates and Stantec.

The report said a bridge would undermine community objectives and goals for sustainable and active travel through a “significant piece of highways infrastructure, primarily for the benefit of private and commercial vehicles”.

It added that new infrastructure, such as a bridge, would create more traffic.

A traffic assessment did not indicate the need to provide a bridge for the destinations that new residents would likely travel to.

It added that Crookham Hill was unsuited to handling the “increases in traffic and rat-running that a new bridge would inevitably bring”, which would require further costly upgrades to improve safety.

Councillors said that supporting maps in the traffic assessment indicating congestion spots omitted the queuing of traffic, leading to “a false and misleading impression”.

A cost/benefit analysis for a bridge has been conducted, but has not been provided in the evidence pack for the proposals.

“We note that the dismissal of a bridge is based on assertions that it distracts from other transport modes,” the council said.

“We disagree with this statement as the employment centres of Basingstoke are only accessible by private vehicular use.

“The dismissal of a bridge is also based on an assertion that implies new residents are unlikely to access the employment centres in Basingstoke.

“We disagree that new residents are less likely to use the bridge than residents in immediately adjacent areas.”

Car parking capacity at Thatcham Station also needed to be included, councillors said, particularly the northern car park as the south side is often inaccessible due to the crossing being closed.

“There will be a substantial increase in demand if the station is to be encouraged, as not everybody can walk/cycle to the station from NE Thatcham.”