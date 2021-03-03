Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Month-long closure for Bartholomew Street in Newbury

Planners insist access to Kennet Centre car park will not be affected

Bartholomew Street in Newbury is to close between March 9 and April 9, to allow for highway improvements.

The closure will be in place between the junction with Market Street and the junction with Mansion House Street.

Access to the Kennet Centre car park will not be affected by the road closure.

Residential access is to be maintained throughout.

The work is to be carried out by Volker Highways on behalf of West Berkshire Council.

