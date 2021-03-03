Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Burys Bank Road in Greenham set for closure shortly

Order coming into effect from March 8

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Burys Bank Road in Greenham set for closure shortly

Burys Bank Road in Greenham is due to close for two days from Monday.

The road will be closed from March 8 between Common Hill and Greenham Road.

Improvements to the highway are being carried out by Volker Highways for West Berkshire Council.

The closure will run between 8am and 5pm each day and a diversion will be signed on site.

A diversion is being offered via Crookham Hill, Thornford Road, the A339, Pinchington Lane, Burys Bank Road, and vice versa.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Starlink Satellites over UK skies

More than 150 Elon Musk Starlink Satellites will be passing over UK skies tonight, Tuesday March 2

West Berkshire distillery's gin named best in England

West Berkshire distillery's gin named best in England

Sending happy birthday wishes - 12th April

Sending happy birthday wishes - 12th April

M4 eastbound reopens after crash

M4 eastbound closed due to crash

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33