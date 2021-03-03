Burys Bank Road in Greenham set for closure shortly

Burys Bank Road in Greenham is due to close for two days from Monday.

The road will be closed from March 8 between Common Hill and Greenham Road.

Improvements to the highway are being carried out by Volker Highways for West Berkshire Council.

The closure will run between 8am and 5pm each day and a diversion will be signed on site.

A diversion is being offered via Crookham Hill, Thornford Road, the A339, Pinchington Lane, Burys Bank Road, and vice versa.