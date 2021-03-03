Brownie's trampoline fundraiser for West Berkshire animal rescue charity

An animal-loving Thatcham Brownie is hoping to give a fundraising bounce to a charity.

Emma Johnson, aged 10, is raising money for Trindledown Farm, the Great Shefford animal rescue service, as part of her race towards a charity badge.

To this end, she pledged to jump 100 times a day on her trampoline throughout February.

Emma has already bounced beyond her target of £300, having raised over £400 so far.

Emma, her parents and brother Luke own three cats, three rats, three snakes and two hamsters.

Trindledown Farm is run by the National Animal Welfare Trust, which said that it was losing £250 a day and that the Covid-19 pandemic had devastated its ability to fundraise.

And when Emma was asked by her Brownie leader to work towards her charity badge, her choice was an easy decision.

Trindledown supporter relations officer Cy Grove said: "Emma and Luke used to visit Trindledown quite regularly with their grandparents Diane and Bob Miles, who used to occasionally volunteer.

"They all miss coming to the centre and we miss them too.

"Emma and Luke are also part of our sponsorship programme, with Emma sponsoring our cats and Luke supporting the alpacas.

"Emma is so kind-hearted and selfless and recognises what a hard year for everyone at the centre with not being able to have any visitors for so long."

Emma's mother Catherine said: "It is a rescue and rehoming centre that specialises in the care of elderly animals.

"They have struggled during Covid as they have been unable to take in any donations or have any visitors to the centre.

"They were also affected badly by flooding before Covid, so they have had a really tough time recently."

Donations can be made on Emma's JustGiving page.