Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 3

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,106 - an increase of 11 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to February 26 is 61.8, with 98 cases in the seven days to February 26.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 20,703,615 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 2, with 895,412 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,194,785, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 6,385.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 123,783.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 315.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 140,062 as of Friday, February 19.

