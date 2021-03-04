Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 4

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,114 - an increase of 8 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to February 27 is 60.6, with 96 cases in the seven days to February 27.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 20,982,571 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 3, with 963,862 having a second dose up to this date. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,201,358, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 6,573.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 124,025.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 242.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 140,062 as of Friday, February 19.

