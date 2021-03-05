Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man admits assault and knife charges

Pre-sentence reports ordered

A MAN has admitted charges including assault and carrying a knife.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 23, was Matthew Paul Hawkins.

The 33-year-old, of The Turnery in Thatcham, admitted assaulting Jakob Jozwiakoski by beating him.

He further admitted assaulting a police officer, Alisdair Ferrie, by beating him while he was exercising his duty.

In addition, Mr Hawkins pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Kim Dopson, Wayne Smith, Oliver Smith and Elijah Smith.

Finally, he admitted carrying a knife in public.

All the offences were committed in Thatcham on June 20 last year.

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Mr Hawkins was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

