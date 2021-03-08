Day one: What I can now do under 'roadmap' changes from today

From today, schools will return as part of the first phase of easing of Britain out of lockdown.

Getting pupils back has been Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top priority and the return is one of the key parts of the first wave of restrictions being eased.

The Government’s ‘roadmap’ announced on February 22 is scheduled to go ahead as planned with the population’s most vulnerable having now been vaccinated.

The ‘stay at home’ mantra will continue, but from today all schools that provide out-of-hours classes can resume where they enable parents to work.

Also coming back will be some university courses for face-to-face learning.

People can also leave their home to meet one friend, or members of their support bubble, outdoors. This can include meeting for a picnic for an alfresco coffee.

Then there are the changes to care homes, which will allow residents one regular visitor provided they are tested for Covid and wear a mask.

All of these changes will form ‘part one’ of the four step plan.

There will be additional easing within ‘part one’ from March 29.

This will allow outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households – including in private gardens.

Tennis and basketball courts will also reopen at this point and people can take part in organised sport outside. At this point the ‘stay at home’ order will end.

This all paves the way for the next easing of restrictions from April 12.

From April 12 at the earliest, shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries, outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality venues such as beer gardens will be allowed to reopen

Two households, or groups of up to six people, will be allowed to mix indoors and limited crowds will be allowed at sporting events from May 17.

All remaining restrictions on social contact could be lifted from June 21, allowing for larger events to go ahead and nightclubs to reopen.