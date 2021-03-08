School bus service from Bucklebury and Bradfield to The Downs School, Compton, to be scrapped

A bus service which takes pupils from Bradfield and Bucklebury to The Downs School in Compton is being scrapped - leaving the parents of 39 children looking for alternative ways to get their children to school.

Newbury & District, which runs the service, said it made the 'difficult commercial decision' to cease operation of its private bus ‘DWN/15’ from Easter 2021 as it is no longer financially viable.

West Berkshire Council said that approximately 39 students used the school bus during the Autumn term.

The parents of children who will be affected by this change are being invited to apply to the council's fare-paying scheme, which gives them the option of paying for spare seats on existing services where available.

Families who need transport assistance from the council for the summer terms are being encouraged to apply via www.westberks.gov.uk/schooltransport at the earliest opportunity.

The council has stressed that it cannot guarantee that there will be space for all families, but said it will do all it can to make as many seats available as possible.

The local authority is also encouraging those families affected to apply for assistance for the next academic year within the priority application window, which runs between April 19 and June 18.

Families can find out more about the scheme at https://info.westberks.gov.uk/farepayingschooltransport

In certain circumstances, individuals may also be entitled to free home to school transport assistance.

To find out more, visit https://info.westberks.gov.uk/freeschooltransport