Weather warning due to high winds

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Wednesday and Thursday as strong winds are set the lash most parts of England and Wales.

The Met Office predicts strong winds accompanied by heavy and blustery showers between 9pm on Wednesday and 3pm on Thursday.

It says people can expect:

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.