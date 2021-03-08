Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Burys Bank Road in Greenham closed from today

Order to allow for roadworks

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Burys Bank Road in Greenham closed from today

Burys Bank Road in Greenham is to close for two days from today (Monday).

Improvements to the highway are to be carried out by Volker Highways for West Berkshire Council.

The closure order is in effect between Common Hill and Greenham Road and will run between 8am and 5pm each day.

A diversion will be signed on site.

This is to be offered via Crookham Hill, Thornford Road, the A339, Pinchington Lane, Burys Bank Road, and vice versa.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

POLL: Have you had/been invited for a Covid vaccination jab?

POLL: Have you had/been invited for a Covid vaccination jab?

Fire services called to tackle mansion blaze

Fire services called out to tackle blaze in Lower Basildon

Paedophile hairdresser accused of new breach

Paedophile hairdresser accused of new breach

Sending happy birthday wishes - 12th April

Sending happy birthday wishes - 12th April

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33