Burys Bank Road in Greenham closed from today

Burys Bank Road in Greenham is to close for two days from today (Monday).

Improvements to the highway are to be carried out by Volker Highways for West Berkshire Council.

The closure order is in effect between Common Hill and Greenham Road and will run between 8am and 5pm each day.

A diversion will be signed on site.

This is to be offered via Crookham Hill, Thornford Road, the A339, Pinchington Lane, Burys Bank Road, and vice versa.