Suspected drug driver arrested in Tadley

Mon, 08 Mar 2021
A MAN has been arrested in Tadley on suspicion of drug driving.
Basingstoke Rural Cops said the community had alerted them to a suspected drug driver, and that drugs paraphernalia had been seized in yesterday’s (Sunday) arrest.
The force added: “This case shows that when the community tell us of a suspected drug driver that we will endeavour to deal with them, if you know of someone similar then please report it.”
Male arrested in Tadley tonight on suspicion of drug driving. Drugs paraphernalia has also been seized.— B'stoke Rural Police (@BstokeRuralCops) March 7, 2021
Reference number 44210085963.
PCSO 17690 Ireland #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/9O0GpGdsL2
