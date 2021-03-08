Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Suspected drug driver arrested in Tadley

Drugs equipment seized

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Drug driver arrested in Tadley

A MAN has been arrested in Tadley on suspicion of drug driving.

Basingstoke Rural Cops said the community had alerted them to a suspected drug driver, and that drugs paraphernalia had been seized in yesterday’s (Sunday) arrest.

The force added: “This case shows that when the community tell us of a suspected drug driver that we will endeavour to deal with them, if you know of someone similar then please report it.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

POLL: Have you had/been invited for a Covid vaccination jab?

POLL: Have you had/been invited for a Covid vaccination jab?

Fire services called to tackle mansion blaze

Fire services called out to tackle blaze in Lower Basildon

Paedophile hairdresser accused of new breach

Paedophile hairdresser accused of new breach

Sending happy birthday wishes - 12th April

Sending happy birthday wishes - 12th April

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33