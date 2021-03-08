Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 8

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,135 - an increase of two in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 3 is 39.8, with 63 cases in the seven days to March 3.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 22,377,255 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 7, with 1,142,643 having a second dose up to this date. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,223,232, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 4,712.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 124,566.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 65.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 140,062 as of Friday, February 19.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

POLL: Have you had/been invited for a Covid vaccination jab?

POLL: Have you had/been invited for a Covid vaccination jab?

Fire services called to tackle mansion blaze

Fire services called out to tackle blaze in Lower Basildon

Paedophile hairdresser accused of new breach

Paedophile hairdresser accused of new breach

Sending happy birthday wishes - 12th April

Sending happy birthday wishes - 12th April

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33