Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to March 6

Four people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending February 26, with the death registered up to March 6.

Three of the deaths occurred in hospitals and one in a care home.

One further death, which took place at home, has been added to last week’s figures, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the district to 237.

The ONS data shows that 128 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 90 in care homes, 14 at home, two deaths recorded as elsewhere, two in a hospice and one in another communal establishment.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, 2020, three days before the first national lockdown began.