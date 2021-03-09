West Berkshire Council hosting free online budget briefing for businesses

WEST Berkshire Council is inviting local businesses to attend a free 30-minute online budget briefing session on Friday.

The 10am webinar will be followed by an online surgery with free private sessions for business owners or managers to discuss budget-related issues.

Both events are designed to provide useful tips and advice on financial support available and ways to benefit from the planned investments for the district’s economic recovery in 2021/22.

The budget briefing will outline the key benefits for the business community contained within the recently announced 2021/22 national and local budgets from the Government and West Berkshire Council respectively.

The webinar will also discuss the additional support that eligible businesses can expect to receive or apply for following the Government’s funding announcements.

The briefing will be hosted on Zoom by council leader Lynne Doherty, executive director Joseph Holmes and economic development manager Gabrielle Mancini.

Mrs Doherty said: “Our budget briefing webinar provides an opportunity for business owners to discuss how the Government and council budgets will affect their businesses, and to ask any questions about the latest round of funding that is available.

“We are also keen to receive first-hand feedback on the support we offer businesses and what more we can do to help them get back on their feet.

“The surgery has been set up so that individual business owners can talk to our council officers in private about the contents of both budgets, and any challenges they feel they may encounter in the coming year.

“I’d encourage local businesses to sign up for the budget briefing webinar to learn more about our plans for the coming year and to book a surgery appointment if they need one-to-one support.”

Following on from the webinar, members from the economic development and business rates teams will host an online surgery from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Individuals can book a 10 minute private appointment to discuss business rates and grants or other budget-related issues that may affect their own business.

Free tickets for the budget briefing webinar can be booked at https://westberks-gov-uk.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NMRmSMnYT-K3BcZoxyvH3g

To book a free, 10 minute private appointment, email Gabrielle.Mancini@westberks.gov.uk