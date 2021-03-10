Clay Hill ward needs a fresh start, says Green candidate Ed Cawley

NEWBURY Greens have named local campaigner and volunteer Ed Cawley as their candidate for the Newbury Town Council by-election in Clay Hill ward.

Mr Cawley lives in Clay Hill with his partner Sarah and is involved in the local community as a Cub Scout leader, a charity fundraiser and a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels.

He also has an allotment in Clay Hill.

He has taken part in two Tough Mudder events – gruelling obstacle races through mud – to raise money for Mind and Action Against Hunger, and in November he did 3,000 push-ups to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Mr Cawley has been volunteering as a Cub Scout leader at 3rd Newbury Scouts since moving to the area.

He is also a member of the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust.

Since the first lockdown last year, Mr Cawley and his partner have been delivering hot lunches to local people on behalf of the Fair Close Centre’s Meals on Wheels programme.

He said: “The people of Clay Hill deserve a fresh start with a local councillor who lives in the area, understands local concerns and will work hard on behalf of local people.

“I’ve dedicated a lot of time to the local community and would welcome the opportunity to continue working for Clay Hill as a town councillor.

“Our Green Party councillors have shown they make a real difference in Newbury and West Berkshire.”