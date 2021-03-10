Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Downton Abbey film sequel set for summer shoot at Highclere Castle

Relaxation of coronavirus restrictions to allow filming to commence shortly

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Downton Abbey film sequel set for summer shoot at Highclere Castle

A second Downton Abbey film is to be shot at Highclere Castle this summer.

The North Hampshire landmark, ancestral home of the Carnarvon family, was made internationally famous by the Downton Abbey TV show, which aired between 2010 and 2015.

A film adaptation of the costume drama – released in 2019 – was a box office smash, netting more than £139m worldwide.

With the phasing out of lockdown restrictions, management at Highclere Castle hope to open the venue to the general public once again.

However, it will be available for filming early in the summer, and cast and crew are said to be preparing for a shoot around this time.

No specific names have been attached to the project, but it is expected that the majority of the main cast will return.

Both Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter have spoken of their willingness to reprise their roles from the series and first film.

A script has already been completed.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Fire services called to tackle mansion blaze

Fire services called out to tackle blaze in Lower Basildon

Police scale back search for missing man

Police scale back search for missing Basingstoke man

Woman fined for trying to shame ex-partner

Woman fined for trying to shame ex-partner

Flood fears put an end to homes plan

Flood fears put an end to homes plan

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33