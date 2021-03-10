Downton Abbey film sequel set for summer shoot at Highclere Castle

A second Downton Abbey film is to be shot at Highclere Castle this summer.

The North Hampshire landmark, ancestral home of the Carnarvon family, was made internationally famous by the Downton Abbey TV show, which aired between 2010 and 2015.

A film adaptation of the costume drama – released in 2019 – was a box office smash, netting more than £139m worldwide.

With the phasing out of lockdown restrictions, management at Highclere Castle hope to open the venue to the general public once again.

However, it will be available for filming early in the summer, and cast and crew are said to be preparing for a shoot around this time.

No specific names have been attached to the project, but it is expected that the majority of the main cast will return.

Both Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter have spoken of their willingness to reprise their roles from the series and first film.

A script has already been completed.