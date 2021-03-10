Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Compton man admits harassment and criminal damage charges

Court declines to order compensation

A MAN has admitted causing harassment to another.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 2, was Lucas Tyrone Hicks.

The 29-year-old, of Lowbury Gardens, Compton, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intent of causing Ben Jones alarm or distress at Compton on Monday, February 1.

In addition Mr Hicks admitted causing criminal damage to a front door on the same occasion.

Mr Hicks was made subject to a 12 month conditional discharge.

In addition he was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services of £22.

Despite the criminal damage the court made no order for compensation because the prosecution had offered no evidence as to the estimated cost of repairs.

