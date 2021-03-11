Petition launched to save Tadley’s red telephone box

A PETITION has been launched to save a traditional red phone box in Tadley that has been earmarked for sale.

As reported in the Newbury Weekly News last week, Tadley Town Council is looking to sell the phone box on Hartshill Road – calling for bids in sealed envelopes to the council’s office by noon on March 31.

However, the decision to sell the booth has caused controversy among Tadley citizens, with many calling for it to be converted into something more useful, such as a book swap or defibrillator site.

And a petition has now been launched by concerned resident Karen Wooldridge to save the box.

On the petition – which has received almost 100 signatures since being set up three days ago – Ms Wooldridge said: “Instead of selling it off, it could be used for something more productive like a book swap booth or to fit a defibrillator.

“These boxes are part of our history and should be saved for all to see rather than sold off and kept in someone’s garden where it will be forgotten forever.

“Please help us to keep the phone box where it is by signing this petition.”

In response, council chairman Jo Page said the council would love to see the box find a new purpose and had been trying for years to find someone to officially maintain it, but no one had been interested.

She added that the council didn’t have the staff to continue maintaining it, and that vandals had forced a decision to be made after repeatedly breaking the windows, spray painting it and using it as a toilet.

Mrs Page said: “We took the decision that we would try to get someone within Tadley if they were interested to buy and maintain it and keep it in the boundary of Tadley if we can.

“We’d welcome something in there, we really would, but we can’t get people to do it.

“If we have someone who can keep an eye on it then that would be wonderful.

“We’re not saying it’s got to be moved – we just want it looked after.

“If that’s only by someone putting it in their garden then so be it.

“We all want it used and we all want to maintain Tadley history, and we fought for the tree [a 200-year-old oak saved from felling in December].

“As a council we’re trying to keep our history as much as we can, but at times we need residents’ help and if it’s not forthcoming we have to think about safety and cost.”

Mrs Page added that it didn’t have to be an individual taking over the box, but that it had to be properly looked after.

She said: “If a group came along to maintain it then that would be quite acceptable.

“The idea of libraries, flowers, anything, that would be great, but we do need people to maintain it.”