Police engagement session at Newbury's Parkway Shopping centre

Officers will be present from 11am

Police engagement session at Newbury's Parkway Centre

Representatives from Thames Valley Police's Newbury Neighbourhood Team will be meeting members of the public at Parkway Shopping centre today (Thursday).

The officers will be in the police shop opposite the Costa Coffee outlet in Parkway between 11am and 1pm.

All residents are welcome to drop in.

