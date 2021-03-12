Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Answers: Where in Newbury?

Where in Newbury?

HOW well do you know Newbury?

Last week we challenged our readers to name that place – a pictorial quiz of the town’s buildings.

Our photographer had captured some of the more unusual views of well-known sites around the town.

Could you work out where they all are?

There were no prizes for getting them right, just bragging rights.

Here are the answers you’ve been waiting for.

1 – St Nicolas Church

2 – On the Congregational school rooms, Cromwell Place

3 – Camp Hopson

4 –Newbury Town Hall

5 – West Street – on the side of Metro Bank

6 – Camp Hopson

7 – Bartholomew Manor in Argyle Road

8 – Gardener Leader building in Market Place

9 – On Empire Café, Cheap Street

10 – Phoenix House, Bartholomew Street

11 – Methodist Church, Northbrook Street

12 – St Bartholomew’s Hospital, Argyle Road

13 – On top of the Cloth Hall, which is now home to West Berkshire Museum.

