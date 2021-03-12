Hampshire village getting hot and bothered by saucy books in community library

VILLAGERS in Hurstbourne Tarrant have been getting all hot and bothered by the appearance of “salacious adult literature” in its phone box library.

The Hampshire hamlet converted a disused red telephone box, which sits just next to the primary school on Church Street, into a free community library - but anyone stopping to pick up some light reading material has been shocked to find a host of adult literature being left there.

The parish council is now appealing for the culprit to stop depositing the racy books there and has said it is removing them as soon as they find them.

However, it appears as quickly as they take them away, more appear. When newburytoday visited the library this morning Hot Blooded by Nancy Holder was still on the shelf.

In a Facebook post parish councillors said: “We love our red phone box library on Church Street ... but we don't love salacious adult literature being left in there.

“So if whoever is doing so is reading this, please don't keep leaving inappropriate books...the majority of visitors to the phone box are CHILDREN. And some of them are tall enough to reach the shelves where the books for grown ups are.

“Please find another outlet for your collection.”

The parish council has urged anyone who finds an erotic book in the library to remove it and put it in the bin.