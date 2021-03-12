Thames Valley Police appeal to find owners of vehicles seized near Burghfield Common

Thames Valley Police is hoping to return some seized vehicles to their rightful owners.

The force has released an image of two scrambler motorcycles and two quadbikes, which it believes may have been stolen.

The vehicles were seized from the Burghfield Common area in August 2019.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries to try to find the owners and are now appealing for the public to come forward if they believe one of the vehicles may be theirs.

The vehicles are a Ten10 scrambler motorcycle, manufactured in 2018, a Honda CR70 scrambler motorcycle, a Suzuki/Linmax yellow and blue quadbike and a Honda TRX901 red quadbike.

If you recognise these vehicles, or if you believe you know who owns them, you can contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 or you can make a report online.