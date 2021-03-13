Thatcham care housing provider 'putting residents at risk of harm'

A THATCHAM care housing provider has been criticised by a Government body for providing an unsafe service for a second consecutive year.

A Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection of Alice Bye Court, run by Housing 21, found that residents were at risk of harm because staff hadn’t administered medicines safely and residents hadn’t consistently received their medicines as prescribed.

In one example given in the report, a resident wasn’t administered their morning and lunchtime pain relief and warfarin medicine, which helps prevent blood clots, while another said staff sometimes forgot to give them their night-time medicine and would wake them up at 2am or 3am or simply wait until morning.

In a third case, a relative told inspectors that staff – many of which were from agencies – sometimes forgot to change their relative’s medicine patch, while another resident said they’d received their bedtime tablets at the same time as their morning ones, resulting in them having to go to the hospital.

A study of medicine administration records at Alice Bye Court, a community of 52 properties at Bluecoats in Thatcham, showed there had been multiple medicine administration and recording errors, and on one occasion appropriate action hadn’t been taken to ensure a resident’s medication didn’t run out, the report added.

The CQC said, however, there was no evidence that people had been harmed.

The report by the CQC, published on March 5 after inspections on January 27 and 28, said unsafe management of medicines breached regulation 12 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014, while the provider’s failure to consistently assess, monitor and improve the quality of the service breached regulation 17 of the same act.

This is the second time the provider has breached the same restrictions after an inspection in 2019, published in March 2020, also found that residents were at risk of harm.

In the latest report, the provider was given an overall rating of ‘Requires Improvement’, as well as in the ‘safe’ and ‘well-led’ categories.

It did however receive a ‘good’ rating in the ‘effective’, ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’ categories.

Although the provider had implemented a new policy and procedures to ensure medicines were managed safely and had appointed a medicines champion, staff were not consistently following the new procedures, according to the report.

The provider had improved its reporting of medicine errors, which were now open and transparent, but a high level of medicine errors continued to be made, it added.

The CQC said it had spoken with 12 people who used the service and six relatives about their experience of the care provided, as well as 11 members of staff including the registered manager, three assistant care managers and care staff.

The inspection found that the registered manager, Nicole Lee Drake, “has not promoted a person-centred, inclusive service which empowered staff to deliver good outcomes for people”.

It said: “The registered manager and assistant care managers did not cooperate or work effectively together to present a united front, [and] staff members told us that relationships amongst the management team had deteriorated beyond repair.

“Staff consistently told us they did not feel listened to, respected or valued, [and] that whenever they had raised issues with the management team, no action had been taken and they had no confidence in them.”

Executive director of Extra Care at Housing 21 Kris Peach said: “We fully accept the recent CQC findings and are focused on responding positively to the report and putting measures in place to ensure we are delivering the highest quality service that our residents expect.

“The health and safety of our residents is our priority and we recognise the importance of the issues raised. We take medication errors seriously and we have recently introduced a new medications process which is in the early stages of implementation. Although pleasing to know that CQC recognised the improvements on reporting and being open and transparent, we recognise there are still improvements to fully embed this new process.

“The team on-site are working extremely hard to respond to the findings by the CQC and are fully supported by the regional management team and the quality assurance team.

“We are working with the CQC to develop an action plan and are committed to improving the quality of care at the scheme.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to the residents for the service not meeting our high standards and provide assurance that all efforts are being made to address the report.”