Lambourn resident Shaun Reynolds set to run 52 miles for Injured Jockey Fund

SUPPORTERS of the Injured Jockeys Fund have the chance to experience the thrill of owning a racehorse by donating to an upcoming ultramarathon challenge.

Racing fan Shaun Reynolds will run a 52.4-mile loop starting and ending at Oaksey House in Lambourn – one of three rehabilitation and fitness centres managed by the IJF – on Monday, May 31.

The loop will see Mr Reynolds, who lives in the Valley of the Racehorse, run through Swindon via White Horse Hill in Uffington before looping around Royal Wootton Bassett and returning home via Broad Hinton, Ogbourne St George and Aldbourne.

As part of the 25-year-old’s fundraising efforts, he is hosting an online auction and raffling off several prizes for racing fans.

First to donate a prize to the challenge is Cheltenham Festival winning trainer Jamie Snowden, who has offered one lucky donator a place in his exclusive Jamie Snowden Racing Club.

“I cannot thank Jamie enough for supporting my ultramarathon challenge by donating a place in his popular racing club,” said Mr Reynolds.

“It’s a fantastic prize and provides the public with an affordable way of potentially part-owning several racehorses while supporting the brilliant work the IJF does to support jockeys of the past, present and future.

“Being a member of the Jamie Snowden Racing Club comes with many ownership benefits including stable visits to watch your horse develop on the gallops, tickets to race meetings and weekly updates from Jamie himself.”

To stand a chance of winning a spot in the Jamie Snowden Racing Club – worth £800 – people can donate £10 to Shaun’s GoFundMe page between now and 6pm on Sunday, March 21.

A £10 donation will automatically provide someone with one raffle ticket. An £18 donation will return two tickets, three tickets for £25 or eight tickets for £50.

The winner will be revealed on Mr Reynolds’ Twitter feed (@95_reynolds) at 7pm on Sunday, March 21.

He said: “There are a number of weeks between now and the run, but preparation is already well under way and there are a number of other exciting prize to be won between now and May 31.

“Every donation is hugely appreciated and I’d like to wish everyone who donates in the next three weeks the best of luck.”

To enter the raffle to win a spot in the Jamie Snowden Racing Club and support the work of the IJF, visit Shaun’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/y26tjg-50-mile-challenge