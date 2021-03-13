£123m three-year infrastructure plan in West Berkshire approved

MORE than £122m will be invested across West Berkshire over the next three years after the council approved its capital budget.

Plans include building a new primary school and a 45,000-panel solar farm.

Almost a third of that money – £39.7m – will be spent on developing local infrastructure, including housing and roads.

Of those projects, almost £1.5m has been allocated to improving the capacity of Newbury’s Robin Hood Roundabout as the town prepares for the development of 400 homes near the Vodafone headquarters.

More than £2.5m has been set aside to complete the new link road from the A339 into Highwood Copse Primary School and the proposed Sandleford Park development.

A further £950,000 will be spent on the construction of a new link road at Kings Road in Newbury, while the council will also invest £440,000 on improving capacity at Newbury’s Burger King roundabout and £320,000 upgrading the traffic lights at the Faraday Road junction.

The council is also investing £40m in the people directorate, £35.6m of which will be spent on education to provide extra capacity and improve existing schools, as well as a new primary school in Shaw-cum-Donnington.

The council has also earmarked around £12.5m for environmental initiatives, helping the council meet its commitment to make West Berkshire carbon neutral by 2030.

More than £10m has been earmarked for a solar farm, with land in Grazeley currently being considered for a farm of more than 45,000 panels to power over 4,000 homes.

Around £1.6m will also be spent on carbon reduction measures, such as large scale tree planting and natural regeneration, and a further £150,000 on installing solar panels on council buildings.

The capital budget was voted through in a full council meeting last Tuesday, with the Liberal Democrats and Greens abstaining after the Conservatives voted to reject their amendments.

It is funded by a combination of external grants, section 106 and community infrastructure levy payments, and council borrowing, and is separate from the revenue budget, which is funded largely by council tax and is spent on day-to-day expenditure.

More than half of the £122.9m capital budget – £64.4m – will come from external borrowing, while £53.5m will come from external funding and the remainder capital receipts.

The council’s executive member for finance and economic development Ross Mackinnon (Con, Bradfield) said: “We’re investing to make sure West Berkshire remains a great place to live, work, learn and be healthy as well, and to coin a phrase, to build back better from the unprecedented challenges of the past year.

“This capital programme doesn’t just maintain essential services, but it invests in new schemes across all of our council strategy priorities.

“Overall, this capital programme strikes just the right balance between new investment to support our council strategy priorities, continuing to fund core infrastructure, and of course overall affordability.”