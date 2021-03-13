Woman struck by car in Thatcham was ‘lynchpin of family’

THE matriarch of a large, loving family popped out to walk the dog one evening, but never returned, an inquest heard.

The life of Josephine Pinnock was ended in an instant by a freak traffic accident, a coroner was told.

But Mrs Pinnock’s devastated relatives told the coroner during the emotional, day-long hearing at Reading Town Hall on Monday, March 8, that they could not accept the official account of what happened.

What was not in dispute is that Mrs Pinnock died in Henwick Lane, Thatcham, after an approaching silver BMW 3 Series crashed into a parked blue Peugeot 307, sending the latter cannoning into her.

The vivacious 75-year-old widow, who lived with her partner of three years Alan at nearby Elmhurst Road, had been walking her Jack Russell-corgi-cross named Buzz around 5pm on December 16, 2019.

The BMW driver, 78-year-old Malcolm Jones, told the inquest he had just left his home nearby and was travelling at between 20mph and 25mph when a dog on an extendable leash suddenly ran out from behind the Peugeot.

He said he reacted by braking and steering to his left to avoid running over the animal, striking the parked car instead.

The resulting impact deployed the BMW’s airbags and shunted the Peugeot through 90 degrees and on to the pavement in no more than “a split second”, added Mr Jones.

Henwick Lane resident Steve Kelly recalled hearing a loud bang and rushing out to see a woman beneath the Peugeot.

He said he yelled for the car owner, his neighbour Hugh Austin, to get the ignition keys and to help him pull the vehicle away.

Mr Kelly then tried in vain to find a pulse and attempted to resuscitate Mrs Pinnock until medical help arrived.

She was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries.

Mrs Pinnock’s daughter Joanne questioned how both cars were so badly damaged if Mr Jones had not been speeding.

A family statement read to the inquest said they believed the dog had played no part in the tragedy; that Mrs Pinnock had died as the result of negligent driving and that they felt “let down by the system” due to a lack of information and communication from the authorities.

Police forensic collision investigator Tony Reading said the state of the vehicles and Mrs Pinnock’s injuries were consistent with Mr Jones’ account, although he stressed that, in the absence of independent witnesses, no one could be 100 per cent certain of the truth.

Assistant Berkshire coroner Ian Wade recorded a conclusion of death resulting from a road traffic collision.

He described Mr Jones’ evidence as “given in good faith...reliable and accurate” while conceding it “did not necessarily accord with the passionately held, anguished beliefs of the family”.

He went on to praise the “dignity and restraint” with which Mrs Pinnock’s daughter had conducted herself at the hearing and thanked Mr Kelly for his actions.

Mrs Pinnock’s relatives told the hearing in a statement that she had been “the lynchpin of a happy, loving family... the centre of everything we did”.

They added the tragedy had “ripped the heart out of our family in the most cruel way [because] she was the glue that held us together”.

The statement added: “We miss her enormously every day…. we are heartbroken.

“She was taken from us in such a terrible, unnecessary and sudden way.

“And it has shattered our lives.”